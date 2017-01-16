The Rock Congratulates Triple H, Latest WWE Fury Video, John Cena and Nikki Bella

– Courtesy of The Bella Twins’ YouTube channel, below is video of John Cena and Nikki Bella enjoying their own “Happy Hour” by the fire:

– The latest WWE Fury video features 12 electric chairs, seen below:

– The Rock congratulated Triple H via Twitter after the successful night one of the WWE United Kingdom Title tournament this weekend. Rock wrote the following to his former opponent:

@TripleH Congrats Trip, production and the roster! Great to see the biz grow. Exciting time. Congrats again👊🏾 — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) January 15, 2017

