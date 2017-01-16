Praise for WWE UK Title Tournament Winner, Tommy End and Neville Work a Match

Jan 16, 2017 - by Marc Middleton

– A match before the finals of Sunday’s WWE United Kingdom Title tournament finals saw Neville defeat WWE NXT Superstar Tommy End, who was not using his new “Aleister Black” ring name. Neville won the match with Red Arrow. You can see a clip from the beginning of the match below:

– As noted, Tyler Bate defeated Pete Dunne in the finals of the first WWE United Kingdom Title tournament on Sunday. Triple H and Stephanie McMahon took to Twitter to congratulate the new champion:

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

WWE Considering Big Turn, Must See New Maryse & Noelle Foley, Triple H Ready to Push Former TNA Star on RAW, WrestleMania 33 Main Events, WWE Star Gets Backstage Heat, New GIFs & Galleries, More

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Post Category: News     Tags:

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

GRP #155: Lesnar-Goldberg finish, Undertaker’s future, Ellsworth signs with WWE, Jericho-Sin Cara, more

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal

Gerweck-store-ad