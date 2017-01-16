Praise for WWE UK Title Tournament Winner, Tommy End and Neville Work a Match

– A match before the finals of Sunday’s WWE United Kingdom Title tournament finals saw Neville defeat WWE NXT Superstar Tommy End, who was not using his new “Aleister Black” ring name. Neville won the match with Red Arrow. You can see a clip from the beginning of the match below:

– As noted, Tyler Bate defeated Pete Dunne in the finals of the first WWE United Kingdom Title tournament on Sunday. Triple H and Stephanie McMahon took to Twitter to congratulate the new champion:

At 19 years old, who doesn't think @Tyler_Bate is the future of this industry? Congratulations! #WWEUKCT pic.twitter.com/cPY61ZtOOP — Triple H (@TripleH) January 15, 2017

Congratulations to all the UK competitors, the fans who made #WWEUKCT possible & @Tyler_Bate on becoming the 1st ever #WWEUKChampion! https://t.co/J3zX0XMDTX — Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) January 15, 2017

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

WWE Considering Big Turn, Must See New Maryse & Noelle Foley, Triple H Ready to Push Former TNA Star on RAW, WrestleMania 33 Main Events, WWE Star Gets Backstage Heat, New GIFs & Galleries, More

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)