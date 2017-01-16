Naomi Returns from Injury, John Cena Responds to Big Show Gym Photo, Bayley

– The latest Canvas 2 Canvas from WWE artist Rob Schamberger features Bayley, as seen below:

– Naomi returned to the ring at Saturday’s WWE live event in Birmingham, Alabama. She teamed with Nikki Bell to defeat Natalya and Carmella, who had James Ellsworth at ringside.

– Big Show continues to taunt WrestleMania 33 opponent Shaquille O’Neal via Twitter. As seen below, Show tweeted an impressive photo from the gym and even John Cena responded with props:

