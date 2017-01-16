John Cena on NBC Again, Fans on Legends In the Royal Rumble, WWE Top 10

– The latest WWE Top 10 looks at unexpected kisses, seen below:

– WWE has a new poll asking fans who will last longer in the Royal Rumble main event – Brock Lesnar, The Undertaker or Bill Goldberg. As of this writing, 52% have voted for The Deadman while 37% voted for Goldberg.

– The “Today” co-hosting gigs for John Cena continue as he will be back on the NBC program this Tuesday. WWE announced the following:

John Cena returns to co-host “TODAY” tomorrow John Cena is back on NBC’s “TODAY.” Cena will co-host “TODAY” tomorrow during the 9 a.m. ET hour. What will the Cenation leader bring to the table on NBC’s signature program? Find out tomorrow morning! For more on “TODAY,” visit today.com.

