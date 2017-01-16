John Cena – Baron Corbin Slow Motion Video, Shane McMahon’s Birthday, WWE Madden
– Below is a new WWE slow-motion video with footage from John Cena vs. Baron Corbin:
– WWE Champion AJ Styles faces Jimmy Uso in the latest Madden 17 video from Xavier Woods’ “UpUpDownDown” channel, seen below:
– Shane McMahon turned 47 years old on Sunday. He received these tweets from Stephanie McMahon and Vince McMahon:
#HappyBirthday to my son, #SDLive Commissioner @ShaneMcMahon! pic.twitter.com/ElvAGFNVHI
— Vince McMahon (@VinceMcMahon) January 15, 2017
Happy birthday to my big brother, @shanemcmahon! #ILoveYou pic.twitter.com/Tjo58Dj3zb
— Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) January 15, 2017
