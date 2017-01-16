John Cena – Baron Corbin Slow Motion Video, Shane McMahon’s Birthday, WWE Madden

– Below is a new WWE slow-motion video with footage from John Cena vs. Baron Corbin:

– WWE Champion AJ Styles faces Jimmy Uso in the latest Madden 17 video from Xavier Woods’ “UpUpDownDown” channel, seen below:

– Shane McMahon turned 47 years old on Sunday. He received these tweets from Stephanie McMahon and Vince McMahon:

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

WWE Considering Big Turn, Must See New Maryse & Noelle Foley, Triple H Ready to Push Former TNA Star on RAW, WrestleMania 33 Main Events, WWE Star Gets Backstage Heat, New GIFs & Galleries, More

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)