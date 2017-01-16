Jerry “The King” Lawler’s BBQ Restaurant opening soon in Cordova

The CommercialAppeal.com website is reporting that Jerry “The King” Lawler is teaming up with a restaurant owner to open Jerry Lawler’s BBQ in Cordova, Tennessee. The restaurant is close to opening its doors and its interior is decorated with wrestling ring ropes, wrestling memorabilia and several large wallpapers of the WWE Hall of Famer. The property is located at The Pointe strip center at 465 N. Germantown Parkway and will occupy the former Starbucks space in front of the Super Target and Walmart near Shelby Farms. “A great group of restaurateurs put the concept together; this is their flagship,” said landlord Michael Lightman Jr., vice president of Michael Lightman Realty Co. Lightman said that while The King was involved in the concept, he does not own part of the restaurant. Lawler already has a restaurant on the famous Beale Street in downtown Memphis titled Jerry Lawler Hall Of Fame Bar And Grille.





