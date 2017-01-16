Former colleagues remember Jimmy Snuka

– Several of Jimmy Snuka’s former colleagues sent their condolences on Twitter after “Superfly” passed away at age 73 from cancer. “RIP to one of the greatest high flyers there ever was, The Super Fly Jimmy Snuka. Much Love and respect to the Snuka family,” wrote Hulk Hogan, who shared the spotlight with him in the main event of WrestleMania I in 1985. The Iron Sheik, another Superstar who comes from Snuka’s era, wrote that his heart was broken and he would miss Snuka “forever.” WWE Hall of Famer Jake “The Snake” Roberts said that Snuka will fly all the way to heaven and described him as a sweet man. “Sad to hear a LEGEND, Jimmy Snuka has passed. I was lucky enough to tag w/Snuka in ECW. Learned tons from him,” wrote Taz, a former ECW champion himself. Mick Foley said that Snuka’s career had a huge impact on his life and credits the cage splash on Don Muraco at MSG as the move that inspired him to become a wrestler. Foley added that he was sorry to learn of the passing of the legendary Snuka. The Rock, who is related to the Snuka family through marriage in the Anoa’i family wrote, “Our family @TaminaSnuka asked me to share the sad news that her dad Jimmy Snuka has just passed away. Alofa atu i le aiga atoa. #RIPSuperfly.” Stephanie McMahon is so far the only member of the McMahon family who has publicly commented on Snuka’s death. “#RIPSuperfly one of the greatest icons in the history of our business. Sending our love and prayers to the entire family,” she wrote.





