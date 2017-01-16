1/15/17 WWE Smackdown Live Event Results – Jackson, Mississippi

Below are the results from last night’s WWE Smackdown Live Event in Jackson, Mississippi:

1. WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championship Tag Team Turmoil Match

American Alpha defeated Heath Slater and Rhyno, The Usos, The Ascension, The Vaudevillains, and Breezango

2. Kalisto defeated Dolph Ziggler

3. WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship Match

Alexa Bliss defeated Becky Lynch

4. WWE Intercontinental Championship Match

Dean Ambrose defeated The Miz

5. Nikki Bella and Naomi defeated Natalya and Carmella

6. Six-Man Tag Team Match

Bray Wyatt, Luke Harper, and Randy Orton defeated Mojo Rawley, Jack Swagger, and Apollo Crews

7. WWE Championship Triple Threat Match

AJ Styles defeated Baron Corbin and John Cena

