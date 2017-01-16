1/15/17 WWE Raw Live Event Results – Tulsa, Oklahoma

Below are the results from last night’s WWE Raw Live Event in Tulsa, Oklahoma:

1. WWE Raw Tag Team Championship Triple Threat Match

Cesaro and Sheamus defeated Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows and The New Day

2. Braun Strowman defeated Sami Zayn

3. Ten-Man Tag Team Match

The Golden Truth, Darren Young, Sin Cara, and The Big Show defeated The Shining Stars, Jinder Mahal, Bo Dallas, and Titus O’Neil

4. WWE Cruiserweight Championship Triple Threat Match

Rich Swann defeated The Brian Kendrick and TJ Perkins

5. Big Cass defeated Rusev

6. Six-Woman Tag Team Match

Bayley, Sasha Banks, and Alicia Fox defeated Charlotte Flair, Dana Brooke, and Nia Jax

7. WWE United States Championship Match

Seth Rollins defeated Chris Jericho (via Disqualification)

8. Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins defeated Kevin Owens and Chris Jericho

