Videos of the First WWE United Kingdom Champion, Photo with Triple H and William Regal

Jan 15, 2017 - by Marc Middleton

Tyler Bate became the first-ever WWE United Kingdom Champion after defeating Pete Dunne in the finals of the two-night tournament in England this weekend. Bate talks to Charly Caruso about the big win in the video above.

Below are videos from the match and the post-match celebration, plus a photo of Bate with Triple H and William Regal, and the bracket going into the finals:



Updated bracket for WWE's United Kingdom Championship Tournament! #WWEUKCT

