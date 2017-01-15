This Day In Wrestling History – January 15th

1983 – Ringo Mendoza defeats El Faraon, to win the NWA World Light Heavyweight Championship.

1989 – The second annual WWF Royal Rumble event is held in Houston in front of 19,000 fans. This is the first Royal Rumble to be aired on pay-per-view, with a buyrate of 600,000; the inaugural event in 1988 aired on USA Network. Rockin’ Robin defeats Judy Martin, to retain the WWF Women’s Championship. Big John Studd, entrant #27 out of 30, wins the Royal Rumble Match, last eliminating Ted DiBiase; DiBiase was the 30th and final entrant into the Rumble Match. Below is a three minute highlight video of the pay-per-view.

1995 – In Dallas, John Hawk defeats Kevin Von Erich, to win the NWA North American Heavyweight Championship. John Hawk is better known today as John “Bradshaw” Layfield.

1996 – In the Monday Night Wars, WCW Monday Nitro (3.5 TV rating) beats WWF Monday Night RAW (2.4 rating). This stops a two-week ratings losing streak for Nitro.

1996 – Miss Texas wins the USWA Women’s Championship for the 13th time, defeating Lady Satan.

1997 – Yoshinari Ogawa defeats Tsuyoshi Kikuchi, to win the AJPW World Junior Heavyweight Championship.

1998 – On episode #2 of WCW Thunder, Rey Mysterio, Jr. defeats Juventud Guerrera, to win the WCW Cruiserweight Championship for the 3rd time. Guerrera had just won the title one week earlier on Thunder‘s first episode, over Ultimo Dragon.

2000 – Kazuo Yamazaki wrestles in his Retirement Match, losing to one of his trainees, Yuji Nagata. The match originally occurred January 4th and was televised via tape delay. In his career, Yamazaki was a 3-time IWGP Tag Team Champion.

2001 – In the Monday Night Wars, WWF RAW IS WAR (5.2 TV rating) earns double the rating of WCW Monday Nitro (2.6 rating). RAW, held in Milwaukee in front of 13,936 fans, draws close to triple the attendance, that Nitro draws in Fort Wayne, Indiana (4,836 fans).

2003 – The Brooklyn Brawler defeats Johnny Swinger, to win the BCW Can-Am Heavyweight Championship. However, Brawler would be stripped of the title on the same night, after Swinger’s lawyers argued that the Brawler was not registered as a wrestler, with Border City Wrestling.

2006 – TNA Final Resolution is held at the Impact! Zone in front of 900 fans. Sean Waltman defeats Raven in a No Disqualification Match; per match stipulation Raven was fired for losing. It was at this pay-per-view that Sting made his TNA debut, his first time on national television in five years. He participates in the main event, teaming with Christian Cage, to defeat Jeff Jarrett and Monty Brown.

2008 – BxB Hulk and Shingo Takagi defeat Naruki Doi and Masato Yoshino, to win the GHC Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Championship.

2010 – In a Steel Cage Match on Friday Night SmackDown, Rey Mysterio defeats Batista, to become the #1 contender for the World Heavyweight Championship.

2012 – At a WWE house show in Oakland, CA, Primo and Epico defeat Air Boom (Kofi Kingston & Evan Bourne), to win the WWE Tag Team Championship.

2013 – CMLL World Light Heavyweight Champion Rush vacates the title, in order to get a match for the World Heavyweight Championship.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO: Former WWE Divas Champion Kelly Kelly (30 years old); former SHIMMER Champion & 2-time SHIMMER Tag Team Champion Nicole Matthews (30 years old); 2-time NWA World Welterweight Champion & 2-time NWA World Middleweight Champion Mano Negra (58 years old); former WWF Tag Team Champion Bull Buchanan (49 years old); former WWF European & Hardcore Champion / current SmackDown Live Commissioner Shane McMahon (47 years old)

Today would’ve been the 87th birthday for 7-time NWA World Tag Team Champion, WCW Hall of Fame 1993 Inductee, & NWA Hall of Fame 2006 Inductee Eddie Graham. Today would’ve been the 77th birthday for 7-time NWA Southern Tag Team Champion & Memphis Wrestling Hall of Fame 1994 Inductee Tommy Gilbert.

SOURCES: The Internet Wrestling Database, Gerweck.net Archives, wrestlingdata.com, Obsessed with Wrestling, Wikipedia

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)