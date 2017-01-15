New NXT host Vic Joseph debuts

– There’s a new host at NXT non-televised live events and his name is Vic Travagliante, who now goes by the name of Vic Joseph. The Independence, Ohio native has been working as a part-time on-air talent for Sports Radio 92.3 The Fan (WKRK) and also was the voice of Tommy Dreamer’s promotion House of Hardcore. Travagliante also had stints with the CBS Cleveland affiliate and the Cleveland Browns. He already made his debut on the January 12 NXT live event in Tampa, Florida.

