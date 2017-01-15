Lawler to appear on Smackdown to host the King’s Court

With Smackdown rolling into Memphis, Tennessee live next Tuesday, WWE Hall of Famer Jerry “The King” Lawler is returning to host a special edition of The King’s Court. “I’m excited about the return of the King’s Court to #SmackDownLive this Tuesday night from my hometown of Memphis, TN…Don’t miss it,” Lawler tweeted, along with an old photo of him and The Undertaker on The King’s Court. Lawler was removed – along with Lita – from his PPV Kickoff panel duties in late November and moved to a Legends deal where he no longer worked full-time for WWE. Last month, Lawler himself said that Vince McMahon informed him that he will still host the 2017 Hall of Fame ceremony and will be offered some kind of a new deal with the company in the beginning of 2017.





(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)