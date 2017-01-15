HBO officially picks up Dwayne Johnson’s Ballers for a third season

– HBO yesterday announced that Dwayne Johnson’s Ballers will be returning for a third season later this year. Ballers looks at the lives of former and current football players, following former superstar Spencer Strasmore – played by Dwayne Johnson – who has reinvented himself as a financial manager for current players in Miami. Season one of Ballers drew an average of 1.6 million viewers, however season two dropped to an average of 1.1 million viewers. Season three will be filming in California after it relocated from Florida due to lack of tax credits. Joining Dwayne Johnson on Ballers are Rob Corddry, John David Washington, Omar Miller, London Brown, Arielle Kebbel, and others.





