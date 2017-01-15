Combat Zone Wrestling 1/14 Voorhees, NJ results

Combat Zone Wrestling made its 2017 debut at the Flyers Skate Zone in Voorhees, NJ with “Awakening”, before a smaller than usual, but enthusiastic crowd. The January show typically sets up feuds and storylines for the coming year.

* In the opener, the returning David Starr retained his Westside Xtreme Wrestling (wXw) Shotgun Title by pinfall over Alexander James after with a Canadian Destroyer.

* Anthony Henry defeated Sean Carr by pinfall.

* Jimmy Lloyd and Ace Austin went to no contest after SHLAK and Dan O’Hare (Storm of Entrails).. They took out both, then drove Austin through a table.

Maxwell Jacob Feinstein was interviewed by Emil Jay. Great heel heat.

* Tony Deppen defeated Tim Donst by pinfall, countering a Tim Donst submission. Donst then jumped Deppen in the aisle post-match.

* Scarlet and Graves (with JT Davidson) retained their CZW World Tag Team Titles over The Dub Boys in a fairly good match after using the tag belts to set up the pinfall win. EYFBO hit the ring post-match to make the save.

* In a match as good as you’d expect, Dave Crist (with JT Davidson) defeated Sami Callihan by pinfall after stunner off the ropes. Then post match, “The Artist Formerly Known As Jake Crist” came out and kissed Sami Callihan on the lips, then left. The crowd pretty well shit on the post-match.

* Jeff Cannonball defeated Mike Dell, who said he “was there to make a name for himself”, in a squash match. Post-match, Cannonball then announced he was entering his name into the 2017 Tournament of Death this June.

* Then, the segment with the “burial of the Bulldozer”. Tremont came out with some sort of mock generic religious music in what looked like priestly robes. A casket was brought into the ring.

Following up on his turn at Cage of Death, Tremont went hard heel, said he’d given seven years for this crowd….his blood, sweat, and tears. He said that “The Bulldozer” is dead, and demanded the crowd, who he referred to as “his children”, demanding to be called “Father Matthew Tremont”. went to “bury the boots of The Bulldozer”. When he opened the casket, out popped Joey Janela.

Janela jumped Tremont, but Stockade ran in on behalf of “Father Matthew”, and joined with Tremont to beat down Janela, tying him to the ropes. Penelope Ford then tried to make Tremont and Stockade stop, and was then powerbombed through a casket by “Matthew Tremont” for her troubles.

* In the semi-main, Conor Claxton and Drew Blood went to a no-contest in a CZW rules match (involving numerous chairs, including a barbed wire one), after Claxton hit a piledriver on a open chair and went for the pinfall, but Devon Moore interfered and joined Blood in a beatdown on Claxton. Danny Havoc hit the ring for the save, and chased out Notorious, Inc. They set up a Fans Bring The Weapons tag for february’s anniversary show.

* In the main event, Joe Gacy retained his CZW World Heavyweight Title over Rickey Shane Page via submission. The crowd seemed pretty flat for the finish, as they seemed to want to see Page go over. Gacy cut a promo on the crowd’s reaction post match.

Combat Zone Wrestling returns to the Flyers Skate Zone in Voorhees, NJ on February 11 for their 18th anniversary show “Eighteen and Still Like Nothing Else”. Doors open at 7:00 pm with a scheduled 7:30 pm belltime. Announced for the show: Danny Havoc/Conor Claxton take on Devon Moore/Drew Blood in a Fans Bring The Weapons match

The show will be preceded by a matinee as Women Superstars Uncensored will celebrate its own 10th anniversary show with a 4:00 pm, with Mercedes Martinez challenging Allie (aka “Cherry Bomb”) for the WSU title and Jordynne Grace taking on Britt Baker.

