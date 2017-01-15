Breaking News: Jimmy Snuka Has Passed Away

We have received word that WWE Hall of Famer Jimmy Snuka has passed away. The Rock and Jimmy’s daughter Tamina have confirmed these reports:

Our family @TaminaSnuka asked me to share the sad news that her dad Jimmy Snuka has just passed away. Alofa atu i le aiga atoa. #RIPSuperfly — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) January 15, 2017

We here at gerweck.net send our condolences to the family of Jimmy Snuka at this time.





