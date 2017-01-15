1/14/17 WWE Raw Live Event Results – Wichita, Kansas

Below are the results from tonight’s WWE Raw Live Event in Wichita, Kansas:

1. Ten-Man Tag Team Match

The Golden Truth, Sin Cara, The Big Show, and Darren Young defeated The Shining Stars, Bo Dallas, Titus O’Neil, and Jinder Mahal

2. WWE Cruiserweight Championship Triple Threat Match

Rich Swann defeated The Brian Kendrick and TJ Perkins

3. Braun Strowman defeated Sami Zayn

4. WWE Raw Tag Team Championship Triple Threat Match

Cesaro and Sheamus defeated The New Day and Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson

5. Six-Woman Tag Team Match

Sasha Banks, Bayley, and Alicia Fox defeated Charlotte Flair, Dana Brooke, and Nia Jax

6. Big Cass defeated Rusev

7. Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins defeated Kevin Owens and Chris Jericho

