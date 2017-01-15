1/14/17 NXT Live Event Results – Nashville, Tennessee

Jan 15, 2017 - by Michael Riba

Below are the results from tonight’s NXT Live Event in Nashville, Tennessee:

1. Gran Metalik defeated Oney Lorcan

2. SAnitY defeated Heavy Machinery

3. Ember Moon defeated Mandy Rose

4. NXT Tag Team Championship Match
#DIY defeated The Authors of Pain

5. Elias Samson defeated Patrick Clark

6. NXT Women’s Championship Triple Threat Match
Asuka defeated Peyton Royce and Nikki Cross

7. Shinsuke Nakamura and Roderick Strong defeated Samoa Joe and Bobby Roode

