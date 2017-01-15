1/14/17 NXT Live Event Results – Cocoa Beach, Florida

Below are the results from tonight’s NXT Live Event in Cocoa Beach, Florida:

1. Daria Berenato defeated Macey Estrella

2. Tozawa defeated Kona Reeves

3. Babatunde defeated Chris Atkins

– Cedric Alexander is brought out for an interview. He says the split with Alicia Fox allows him to refocus. He says Alicia can slap Noam til the cows come home. He says it’s his time to get back to his winning ways and focus on being the next Cruiserweight champion.

4. Tony Nese defeated Mustafa Ali

5. Jack Gallagher defeated Buddy Murphy

6. Liv Morgan and Aliyah defeated Kimberly Frankele (Kimber Lee) and Dori Prange (Heidi Lovelace)

7. Wesley Blake defeated Dan Matha

8. The Revival defeated Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford

