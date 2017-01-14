WWE Network Working on a New Feature, New Teaser Video from Erick Rowan, More

– Erick Rowan continues to post cryptic videos with sheep masks as he works towards returning to action from a torn rotator cuff injury. The WWE SmackDown Superstar posted the following video this weekend:

– Cathy Kelley looks at Twitter beef between Lana, Rusev and WWE United States Champion Chris Jericho on Twitter:

– WWE Network officials are working to make content available for downloading so subscribers can watch programming while they’re offline, according to PWInsider. Netflix recently did the same thing.

– The Hard Knocks South gym in Tampa posted this clip of RAW Tag Team Champion Cesaro this weekend:

Trying to get a little better every day. https://t.co/Qwk4gK44W1 — Cesaro (@WWECesaro) January 13, 2017

