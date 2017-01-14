Tickets on-sale date for WWE Hall of Fame ceremony pushed back again

– The Wrestling Observer is reporting that the on-sale date for the WWE Hall of Fame 2017 ceremony tickets has been pushed to the end of January. Tickets were originally scheduled to go on sale yesterday morning, but then pushed back to January 20. Now the new date is January 27, with a pre-sale kicking off two days earlier on January 25. WWE usually announces the headliner of the Hall of Fame on the same week that tickets go on sale to give the show the initial sales push, however, it seems that there’s no main eventer yet, although there was no reason given why the ticket sales were pushed back twice. Ticket prices will be $27, $54, $80, and $110 plus additional taxes and fees. The show will take place at the Amway Center on Friday, March 31.

