This Day In Wrestling History – January 14th

1985 – The New Interns (Don Bass & Roger Smith) defeat The Rock ‘n’ Roll Express (Robert Gibson & Ricky Morton), to win the vacant AWA Southern Tag Team Championship.

1991 – Jeff Jarrett defeats Brian Lee, in a tournament final, to win the vacant USWA Southern Heavyweight Championship. Elsewhere, Arn Anderson wins the newly named WCW World Television Championship, with a defeat of The Z-Man.

1995 – On this evening’s WCW Saturday Night, Harlem Heat (Booker T & Stevie Ray) win the WCW World Tag Team Championship for the first time; Harlem Heat win the match over Stars and Stripes (The Patriot & Marcus Alexander Bagwell).

2001 – WCW holds its first and only Sin pay-per-view in Indianapolis; only 6,617 tickets were sold for the event. By comparison, WCW’s Souled Out pay-per-view one year earlier had sold 14,132 tickets. At the Sin PPV, Ernest Miller defeats Mike Sanders, to reclaim the role of WCW Commissioner & the managing services of Mrs. Jones. In a Triple Threat Match, Meng defeats Terry Funk and Crowbar, to become the new (and the last) WCW Hardcore Champion. The Natural Born Thrillers (Sean O’Haire & Chuck Palumbo) become the new Tag Team Champions after defeating The Insiders (Kevin Nash & Diamond Dallas Page). Shane Douglas becomes the new United States Champion, after defeating General Rection in First Blood Chain Match. In the main event, Scott Steiner wins a Four Corners Match to retain the WCW World Heavyweight Championship (defeating Jeff Jarrett, Sid Vicious, & Road Warrior Animal).

2002 – Despite losing what was a non-title match, to Yoji Anjo and Genichiro Tenryu, AJPW All Asia Tag Team Champions Arashi and Koki Kitahara still have to relinquish their titles. The All Asia Tag Team Titles would be vacant until the Grand Champion Carnival event in April.

2007 – TNA Final Resolution is held at the Impact! Zone in front of 900 fans. Chris Sabin wins a 3-Way Dance to become the new X Division Champion (defeating Christopher Daniels and Jerry Lynn). In the main event, Christian Cage defeats Sting and Abyss, in a Three-Way Elimination Match, to become the new TNA World Heavyweight Champion.

2012 – In Ohio Valley Wrestling, The Mascagni Family (Jesse Godderz & Marcus Anthony) defeat OMFG! (Johnny Spade & Shiloh Jonze), to win the OVW Southern Tag Team Championship.

2013 – On the WWE RAW 20th Anniversary Special, Mick Foley is announced as the first inductee for the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2013. As for in-ring action Kaitlyn defeats Eve Torres, to become the new Divas Champion. Immediately after the loss, Eve opts to quit WWE.

Also on the 20th Anniversary Special, Jim Ross returned as RAW‘s lead announcer for the main event (John Cena defeating Dolph Ziggler in a Steel Cage Match).

The night ends with The Rock performing a concert in the middle of the ring, which turns into a brawl between he and WWE Champion CM Punk, to end the show.

2014 – WWE Hall of Fame 2008 Inductee Mae Young passes away at age 90.

2016 – After losing the WWE United States Championship to Kalisto, three nights earlier on Monday Night RAW, Alberto Del Rio invokes his rematch clause on this evening’s SmackDown. With an assist from King Barrett, Del Rio defeats Kalisto, to reclaim the U.S. Title.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO: Indy wrestler Veronika Vice (33 years old); indy wrestler Matt Riddle (31 years old); 2-time Universal Wrestling Association (UWA) World Women’s Champion Miss Janeth (44 years old); former WCW Commissioner Ernest “The Cat” Miller (53 years old); 5-time AJPW World Tag Team Champion & 2-time AJPW All Asia Tag Team Champion Masanobu Fuchi (63 years old); former WWE & TNA wrestler Gene Snitsky (47 years old); and WWE Hall of Fame 2011 Inductee “Hacksaw” Jim Duggan (63 years old).

SOURCES: WrestleView, Wikipedia, wrestlingdata.com, The Internet Wrestling Database, Gerweck.net Archives

