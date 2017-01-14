Photos from WWE UK Tournament Venue, Charly Caruso Checks In from the UK, Birthdays

– Charly Caruso checks in from Blackpool, England ahead of today’s WWE United Kingdom Title tournament in these new videos.

– WWE Hall of Famer Hacksaw Jim Duggan turns 64 years old today while Ernest “The Cat” Miller turns 53 and Gene Snitsky turns 47.

– Fit Finlay and Triple H tweeted these photos from the Empress Ballroom, which will host the UK Title tournament this weekend:

The calm before the storm.

Tonight the #EmpressBallroom will be LOUD. Excited for you all to see it. #WWEUK pic.twitter.com/1W0HySiwhi — Triple H (@TripleH) January 14, 2017

.@WWEUKCT @WWE look at this arena ! Getting ready to kick this thing off. a lota nail biting going on. pic.twitter.com/EH57UFAGkq — Fit Finlay (@ringfox1) January 14, 2017

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

WWE Considering Big Turn, Must See New Maryse & Noelle Foley, Triple H Ready to Push Former TNA Star on RAW, WrestleMania 33 Main Events, WWE Star Gets Backstage Heat, New GIFs & Galleries, More

(Visited 8 times, 8 visits today)