Photos from WWE UK Tournament Venue, Charly Caruso Checks In from the UK, Birthdays

Jan 14, 2017 - by Marc Middleton

– Charly Caruso checks in from Blackpool, England ahead of today’s WWE United Kingdom Title tournament in these new videos.

– WWE Hall of Famer Hacksaw Jim Duggan turns 64 years old today while Ernest “The Cat” Miller turns 53 and Gene Snitsky turns 47.

– Fit Finlay and Triple H tweeted these photos from the Empress Ballroom, which will host the UK Title tournament this weekend:

