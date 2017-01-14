Matches for the WWE UK Title Tournament Kicking Off Today, Participants Comment

The tournament to crown the first-ever WWE United Kingdom Champion kicks off today in Blackpool, England. The WWE Network broadcast will begin at 3pm EST and we will have news, notes and more later on.

Matches announced for the first round of the tournament are:

Tyler Bate vs. Tucker

Jordan Devlin vs. Danny Burch

Trent Seven vs. HC Dyer

Wolfgang vs. Tyson T-Bone

Mark Andrews vs. Dan Moloney

James Drake vs. Joseph Conners

Pete Dunne vs. Roy Johnson

Saxon Huxley vs. Sam Gradwell

Below are videos with Trent Seven, Roy Johnson and Mark Andrews talking to Charly Caruso about the tournament:

