Lana Wrestles at WWE NXT, Fans on Surprise Rumble Entrants, Hacksaw Jim Duggan

Jan 14, 2017 - by Marc Middleton

– WWE posted this video with Hacksaw Jim Duggan talking about winning the first-ever WWE Royal Rumble match:

– WWE has a new poll asking fans who they would most like to see as a surprise Royal Rumble entrant – Batista, Conor McGregor, Ric Flair, Shane McMahon, Shawn Michaels, Sting, Steve Austin or The Rock. As of this writing, 21% went with Austin while 20% voted for Sting, 19% for Conor, 14% for The Rock, 13% for HBK and 8% for Batista.

– Lana returned to the ring at Thursday’s WWE NXT live event in Tampa, Florida. She defeated Macey Estrella and was reportedly over with the crowd. Below are a few photos:

