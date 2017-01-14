Goldberg advertised to appear at the Fastlane PPV

The BMO Harris Bradley Center, the site for the Fastlane pay-per-view, is advertising that Goldberg will be on the show, his first time in Milwaukee in over a decade. There are rumors that Goldberg will be wrestling at Fastlane, although against whom remains to be seen. Fastlane takes place on March 5, and it becomes the first ever WWE pay-per-view in that month which is not a WrestleMania. WWE does not usually put a PPV on the calendar for March, leaving enough build time for their biggest show of the year.

