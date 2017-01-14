GERWECK.NET Hall of Fame, class of 2016

The GERWECK.NET HALL OF FAME is intended to include the elite members of the wrestling community that deserve to be inducted into a prestigious hall of fame without prejudice or politics. Areas of consideration for induction should include (but not be limited to) a wrestler’s drawing power, wrestling ability, impact or influences on the business, longevity, and passion/drive for the industry. Non-in ring performers (such as promoters, announcers, referees, etc.) should also be judged by a similar criterion, based on the highest standards for their areas. Remember, this is not a popularity contest. This hall of fame will only include the best of the best. Readers should e-mail halloffame@gerweck.net with names of candidates worthy of consideration. The name with the highest number of suggestions will be considered for voting the following month. Thus, twelve names will be considered per year, and the number of inductees for the year is totally up to the GERWECK.NET readers. If a subject doesn’t qualify for induction, he or she will remain off the consideration list for twelve months. If a subject receives 70% or higher, he or she will be inducted.

INDUCTED BY GERWECK.NET VOTING

INDUCTED 1-31-16
Hayes, Gordy, Roberts & Garvin 85% of 3,103 votes
INDUCTED 2-29-16
SANTANA’S PROFILE 81% of 3,051 votes
INDUCTED 4-30-16
HTM’s PROFILE 70% of 3,159 votes
INDUCTED 6-1-16
STYLES’ PROFILE 72% of 3,381 votes
INDUCTED 6-30-16
ROCK ‘N’ ROLL EXPRESS PROFILE 82% of 2,565 votes
INDUCTED 7-31-16
VARON’S PROFILE 82% of 2,293 votes
INDUCTED 9-1-16
MURACO’S PROFILE 81% of 1,706 votes
INDUCTED 10-1-16
MR. FUJI’S PROFILE 92% of 1,763 votes
INDUCTED 12-31-16
BRYAN’S PROFILE 78% of 2,173 votes


