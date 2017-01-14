Don West Working with TNA Again (Video), Monster’s Ball Announced, Impact Tapings

– As seen below, Don West is returning to TNA to help move some merchandise with a big online sale this coming Monday:

– After this week’s Impact Wrestling tapings in Orlando, the next set of TNA TV tapings will take place from March 2nd through March 9th. It appears the March 2nd episode will air on a slight tape delay.

– Jade vs. TNA Knockouts Champion Rosemary in a Monster’s Ball match has been confirmed for next Thursday’s Impact Wrestling episode:

