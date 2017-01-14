Brock Lesnar Announced for Several Upcoming WWE Live Events and RAW Shows

WWE has confirmed Brock Lesnar for several upcoming events leading up to WrestleMania 33.

Lesnar is now advertised for all RAW events going into the Fastlane pay-per-view on March 5th, except the February 13th RAW in Las Vegas because he’s currently serving a suspension from the Nevada State Athletic Commission over the failed drug tests related to UFC 200.

Lesnar’s updated schedule looks like this:

* January 16th – RAW in Little Rock

* January 20th – live event in Buffalo

* January 23rd – RAW in Cleveland

* January 29th – Royal Rumble in San Antonio

* January 30th – RAW in Laredo

* February 4th – live event in Salt Lake City

* February 6th – RAW in Portland

* February 17th – live event in Dallas

* February 20th – RAW in Los Angeles

* February 27th – RAW in Green Bay

* March 6th – RAW in Chicago

* March 12th – live event in New York City

* March 13th – RAW in Detroit

* March 20th – RAW in Brooklyn

* April 2nd – WrestleMania 33 in Orlando

Lesnar is expected but not confirmed for the March 27th RAW in Philadelphia, which is the WrestleMania 33 go-home RAW.

