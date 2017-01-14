1/13/17 NXT Live Event Results – Louisville, Kentucky

Below are the results from last night’s NXT Live Event in Louisville, Kentucky:

1. Gran Metalik defeated Noam Dar

2. Ember Moon defeated Mandy Rose

3. The Authors of Pain defeated Heavy Machinery

4. Elias Samson defeated Oney Lorcan

5. NXT Women’s Championship Match

Asuka defeated Peyton Royce

6. NXT Tag Team Championship Match

#DIY defeated Alexander Wolfe and Killian Dain

7. Eric Young defeated Patrick Clark

8. Roderick Strong and Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Bobby Roode and Samoa Joe

