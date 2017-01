Below are the results from last night’s NXT Live Event in Lakeland, Florida:

1. Jack Gallagher defeated Wesley Blake

2. Aliyah and Liv Morgan defeated Macey Estrella and Sarah Bridges

3. Adrian Jaoude defeated Kona Reeves

4. Cedric Alexander defeated Steve Cutler

5. Daria Berenato defeated Heidi Lovelace

6. Tozawa defeated Buddy Murphy

7. The Revival defeated Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford

