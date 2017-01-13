Wrong Episode of TNA Impact Wrestling Airs on The Fight Network, Issues with New TNA App

Jan 13, 2017 - by Marc Middleton

TNA, Anthem and The Fight Network are receiving some heat from fans online after The Fight Network in Canada, which is owned by Anthem, aired the wrong episode of Impact Wrestling last night. They tweeted the following on the situation:

It appears there were issues with the new TNA Total Access app for fans in the UK and Ireland as well as TNA tweeted the following message to users:

Larry Dallas made this observation on the issues with The Fight Network tonight:

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

WWE Considering Big Turn, Must See New Maryse & Noelle Foley, Triple H Ready to Push Former TNA Star on RAW, WrestleMania 33 Main Events, WWE Star Gets Backstage Heat, New GIFs & Galleries, More

(Visited 3 times, 3 visits today)

Post Category: News     Tags:

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

GRP #155: Lesnar-Goldberg finish, Undertaker’s future, Ellsworth signs with WWE, Jericho-Sin Cara, more

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal

Gerweck-store-ad