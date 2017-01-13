Wrestler of the Year
2016 GERWECK.NET Year End Awards – Wrestler of the Year
AJ Styles (67%, 259 Votes)
Matt Hardy (10%, 39 Votes)
Kenny Omega (7%, 26 Votes)
Dean Ambrose (5%, 18 Votes)
Shinsuke Nakamura (3%, 13 Votes)
Cody Rhodes (2%, 9 Votes)
Kevin Owens (2%, 6 Votes)
Jay Lethal (2%, 6 Votes)
Kazuchika Okada (1%, 5 Votes)
Tetsuya Naito (1%, 3 Votes)
Eddie Edwards (1%, 2 Votes)
Total Voters: 386
Previous winners:
2015 – Shinsuke Nakamura
2014 – Brock Lesnar
2013 – Kazuchika Okada
2012 – CM Punk
2011 – CM Punk
2010 – The Miz
2009 – Chris Jericho
2008 – Chris Jericho
2007 – Jeff Hardy
2006 – Edge
2005 – Batista
