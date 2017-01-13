Wrestler: “I’m honestly sick of pages requesting help for the medical bills, life bills, etc”

Malia Hosaka posted on her Facebook page:

I’m sorry, maybe it is cynicism and cold hearted, but I’m honestly sick of pages requesting help for the medical bills, life bills, etc for former “stars” of WCW/ECW/WWE

I’m sorry they did not pay their taxes, lived outside their means, never planned for the future, or whatever the case may be…. esp those who were in it at it height of a turnaround making money and partying like it would never end. I get that they are good people at heart, but dammit so am I and LOTS of others from that time and we found a way to make a living, and we DID NOT make the money that they did!!!! I have put my body and health on the line too, and I know many others, we have had surgery and financial problems but we put our big girl panties on and figured it out!!!!!