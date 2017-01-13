Why Vince McMahon hated War Games

Jan 13, 2017 - by Steve Gerweck

On his latest podcast Bruce Prichard explains why Vince McMahon hated War Games:

“McMahon hates the double ring. He hates the double ring thing. I tried to sell the two-ring battle royal for years. He hated the double ring thing. He didn’t like the guys going in at intermittent times and the way it was always done with the heels having the favor of the babyfaces, but then you fast forward to Elimination Chamber. It was just one of those things. It was a WCW creation and he didn’t care for it.”


