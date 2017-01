Video: Sean Waltman talks regrets on The Tomorrow Show

filed to GERWECK.NET:

Sean Waltman (X-Pac) came on The Tomorrow Show w/ Keven Undergaro and imagined where he would be had he not been “so f@#ked up.”

“I went a lot further than somebody should have for all the sh#t I did. I mean I–I can only imagine what I would have accomplished had I not, you know, been so f%%cked up.”

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)