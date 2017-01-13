Update on Steve Corino and WWE, Mojo Rawley Comments on Changes, WWE – JJ Robertson

– The young man seen in various photos and videos from WWE’s WrestleMania 34 press conference in New Orleans earlier this week is Jarrius “Little J.J.” Robertson, who is the “hype kid” for the NFL’s New Orleans Saints. 14 year old Jarrius has a rare liver disease and first met some of the Saints in 2015 while being treated in an ICU unit. The disease caused him to slip into a year-long coma at the age of 3. His family ended up removing Jarrius from the machines that were keeping him alive but once unplugged, he continued to fight.

Jarrius is considered family with the Saints and it looks like he’s being welcomed into the WWE family as well. He spent time with several WWE Superstars in New Orleans this week and has exchanged Twitter direct messages with Stephanie McMahon. Below is video of Jarrius comparing his hand to the hand of Big Show:

– Wrestling veteran Steve Corino officially began working as a Coach at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando this week, according to PWInsider. Corino’s Ring of Honor announcer deal expired on December 31st.

– As noted, Mojo Rawley appeared on Talking Smack this week and promised changes to his character – a more serious Mojo, no more fun & games, no more Zubaz. Mojo has been using the “#MojoRising” hashtag on Twitter and posted these updates this week:

Underestimate me. Write me off and then watch what happens. Things are changing. #MojoRising — Mojo Rawley (@MojoRawleyWWE) January 11, 2017

Reactive and explosive lower body day. Putting in that work. #MojoRising pic.twitter.com/ZToEpWUzKl — Mojo Rawley (@MojoRawleyWWE) January 12, 2017

