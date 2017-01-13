Triple H In the UK (Photo), Lana – Natalya Total Divas Bonus Clip, The Rock – Moana

– Below is a Total Divas bonus clip with Lana receiving a gift from her wedding planner Natalya:

– Triple H is currently in the UK for the United Kingdom Title tournament this weekend, seen below:

Arrived at the magnificent Empress Ballroom in Blackpool, England. Ready for the @WWEUK Championship Tournament tomorrow night… #GetReady pic.twitter.com/IatInDlhK4 — Triple H (@TripleH) January 13, 2017

– Courtesy of The Rock, below is a special bonus clip called “Gone Fishing” from Disney’s Moana, which stars The Great One and hits Digital HD February 21st and DVD/Blu-ray March 7th.

EXCLUSIVE: Enjoy this special bonus clip called “Gone Fishing” from #MOANA, available on digital Feb. 21 & Blu-Ray March 7. pic.twitter.com/SUr0IrWWaD — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) January 12, 2017

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

WWE Considering Big Turn, Must See New Maryse & Noelle Foley, Triple H Ready to Push Former TNA Star on RAW, WrestleMania 33 Main Events, WWE Star Gets Backstage Heat, New GIFs & Galleries, More

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)