Triple H discusses Kenny Omega and bringing talent to WWE

ESPN.COM is reporting that during a telephone conference call with the press, Triple H said that the company is interested in bringing Kenny Omega to WWE and any other talent who’s good. “As far as Kenny Omega goes, I’m just interested in talent, period,” he told ESPN. He added that any talent who wants to perform on the largest platform in the world, WWE is the place to be and if they’re interested to go work for them, then he’s interested in talking to them. “The fact that you’re questioning me on them means that person is probably pretty talented, so, yes, I’m interested,” Triple H said. Omega just came off a fantastic match against Kazuchika Okada at Wrestle Kingdom 11 earlier this month and then announced that he will be leaving Japan to rethink his future. He said that he did not sign a contract with anyone yet and is exploring his options. John Cena kept adding more fuel to the fire by posting several Omega-related photos on his Instagram and fans remember that last year he did the same with AJ Styles, and then Styles made his debut at the Rumble. It’s believed that Omega’s contract with New Japan Pro Wrestling wraps up on January 31, which makes an appearance at the Royal Rumble on January 29 impossible unless he can get out two days before.





