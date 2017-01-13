Total Divas Viewership Down, WWE United Kingdom Title Revealed (Video)

– Michael Cole and Nigel McGuinness reveal the WWE United Kingdom Title in this new video:

– This week’s episode of WWE Total Divas on the E! network drew 584,000 viewers. This is down from last week’s 734,000 viewers, which was a new high for season 6. This was the third show in the new timeslot.

This week’s Total Divas ranked #35 on the Cable Top 150, a big drop from last week’s #12 spot.

Below is a look at the viewership breakdown for this season:

Episode 1: 632,000 viewers

Episode 2: 461,000 viewers

Episode 3: 595,000 viewers

Episode 4: 563,000 viewers

Episode 5: 556,000 viewers

Episode 6: 705,000 viewers

Episode 7: 734,000 viewers

Episode 8: 584,000 viewers

Episode 9:

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

WWE Considering Big Turn, Must See New Maryse & Noelle Foley, Triple H Ready to Push Former TNA Star on RAW, WrestleMania 33 Main Events, WWE Star Gets Backstage Heat, New GIFs & Galleries, More

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)