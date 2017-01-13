TNA Impact Wrestling Results – 1/12/17 (The Broken Hardys vs. The Wolves for TNA Tag Titles, Lashley vs. EC3)

TNA Impact Wrestling Results (Quick Results)

January 12, 2017

Orlando, Florida (Universal Studios)

The show opens with EC3 coming out with a steel chair. He talks about getting screwed out of the TNA Championship because of Davey Richards. Bobby Lashley interrupts and proposes a Last Man Standing match with the winner becoming the new No. 1 Contender for the TNA Championship.

Bobby Lashley def. EC3 in a Last Man Standing match

Bobby Lashley got the win beating the count after going through a set of tables with EC3 at ringside. Lashley is now the new No. 1 Contender for the TNA Championships.

Backstage, Eli Drake gets a stagehand to read a prepared statement with help from Tyrus. He’s taking away the rights of the fans to say DUMMY…YEAH and all statements will be made without a microphone. Drake announces he’s in the Race for the Case match and beats up the stagehand.

Aron Rex debuts his new gimmick with help from Rockstar Spud. Rex is wearing a fur coat and wearing rings. Robbie E interrupts, takes a shot at Spud and then goes to attack Rex. Both Rex adn Spud double team Robbie. Rex punches Robbie with his ring finger and says violence isn’t the answer.

Backstage, James Storm is with The DCC and says 2017 is a new beginning for them. Bram says Decay left him for dead and that is why he joined DCC. Eddie Kingston talks about paying dues for the last 15 years. They are the Death Crew Council.

Backstage, Maria finds Allie and gives her a list of things to do. She plans to have her husband Mike Bennett end this “stupid thing” with Braxton Sutter.

The Decay vs. The DCC ended in a no contest

A big brawl broke out involving James Storm at ringside (Bram and Eddie Kingston took on Abyss and Crazzy Steve).

Backstage, Davey Richards apologizes to TNA Champion Eddie Edwards and talks about being frustrated sitting at home having to sit out. Edwards wants to change that by winning the tag team titles later tonight.

Brooke Tessmacher is back with TNA.

Braxton Sutter def. Mike Bennett

Allie came down to ringside to distract Maria and Bennett setting up a jackknife roll up by Sutter to get the pinfall.

TNA Knockouts Champion Rosemary challenges Jade to a Monster’s Ball match. Jade accepts.

The Broken Hardys def. The Wolves to retain the TNA Tag Team Championships

The finish saw Edwards sending Matt to the outside, Edwards and Richards hitting Hardy with the pop up Alarm Clock, Matt blocks a superkick/german suplex attempt and Jeff rolled up Richards to get the pinfall. The show comes to a close with Richards being very upset about the loss.





