The Rack Radio Show Podcast Reviewing The Return of The Undertaker & More

On this week’s edition of the Multi-Time Award Winning, The Rack returned with your hosts Lindsey Ward & Sir Rockin. On the program this week we gave you the latest news in both WWE & TNA brought to us by Gerweck.net & TNASylum.net which included:

*Wrestlemania 34 Announced

*New WWE Announcer

*WWE & Jetsons Movie Trailer

And More!

We looked back at this past Monday Night’s edition of WWE Monday Night RAW with the RAW Breakdown, giving our thoughts on The Undertaker’s return, Shawn Michaels appearance, the new US Champion & More.

We also gave you the Smackdown Throwdown featuring Nattie brawls with Nikki, The Wyatt Family falling apart, the announcement of Next Week’s Main Event & More. We also had the NXT Rundown featuring everyone gunning for Asuka, DIY vs The Revival for the NXT Tag Team Titles & More.

Plus Tweet of the Week!

Check it all out on this week’s edition of The Rack Presented by Gerweck.net & “Wrestling Figure Photography”.

Don’t Forget to vote for The Rack in the Wrestling Radio Awards at www.wrestlingradioawards.com

Audio Link:

http://wildtalkradio.com/rocknsock/therack/therack011217.mp3

Subscribe to the show on iTunes

https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/the-rack-radio-show/id612142996

Subscribe to the show on Google Play

https://play.google.com/music/m/Iti4w26aej22cufvazniwh2gyiy?t=The_Rack_Radio_Show

You Can Follow The Show & Hosts on Twitter

Lindsey Ward- http://twitter.com/linsward

Sir Rockin- http://twitter.com/wildtalkradio

The Show- http://twitter.com/rackradioshow

You Can Like The Show on Facebook

http://facebook.com/rackradioshow

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)