New Names at the WWE Performance Center, WWE Planning More International Tournaments

– As noted, new WWE Performance Center recruits Julie Real (Julia Ho), Mary Kate Glidewell (Andrea), Dori Prange (Heidi Lovelace), Kimberly Frankele (Kimber Lee), Zhao Xia, Yifeng, and Big Boa reported to Orlando this past week to begin working with the company. Other names who are now working full-time at the Performance Center are Tajiri, Drew Gulak, Ariya Daivari, Mustafa Ali, Tony Nese, Kassius Ohno (Chris Hero).

We noted before that wrestling veteran Steve Corino started this week as a full-time Performance Center Coach. John Miller, known to fans as UK wrestling legend Johnny Saint, also started as a Coach this week.

– With the the tournament to crown the first-ever WWE United Kingdom Champion taking place this Saturday and Sunday, WWE officials are already making long-term plans to use the same concept and do similar tournaments for other regions across the world. The plan is to crown the first WWE Asian Champion and the first Latin American Champion.

Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter

