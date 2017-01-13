Main Event for Wrestlemania 33?

Over the past twenty-four hours, a lot of WWE’s WrestleMania plans are said to be changing, but Goldberg vs. Brock Lesnar III appears to have survived the card changes and will continue as planned. However, there is some news about what WWE has planned for their match.

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Goldberg vs Brock Lesnar is expected to be the main event of Wrestlemania 33, which could be a hint that the show will be ending with a great send-off for Goldberg to finally finish his career on a much better note.





(Visited 24 times, 24 visits today)