Jericho donates $5,000 to Perry Saturn’s gofundme campaign

Photo of Chris Jericho meeting up with Perry Saturn. Jreicho donated 5k to Saturn’s go fund me.

This is from his Go Fund Me page…

Perry is dealing with a grade “serious” traumatic brain injury, which causes the following problems:

1) Almost constant headaches

2) Sensitivity to light

3) Brain fog – losing time, basically

4) Inability to drive or work

5) Dimentia

Perry is in a position to get good medical care, but he’s strapped financially. He can’t work and his wife Lisa is a full time caregiver, essentially. They live within driving distance of his care but they need money to pay living expenses, medical bills, and to arrange reliable transportation that can make it through the winter.

This seems like a lofty goal, we know – but keep in mind each MRI is $2,500, each test is $1,000 – the money flows fast and in the wrong direction.

These are wonderful people who have hit hard times. If you can help, please do. If Perry has entertained you, please give a little back.





