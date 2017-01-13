Former WWE Tag Team Champion Hospitalized This Week

Former WWE Tag Team Champion Fred Ottman (Tugboat, The Shockmaster) was hospitalized on Tuesday morning in St. Petersburg, Florida, according to his wife Sheila on Facebook.

Sheila wrote later that evening that Fred was very sick and that the infection he had was very scary. She then noted early Wednesday morning that Fred was alert and talking. The latest update came on Wednesday afternoon as Sheila wrote that Fred was still very weak and sick but is expected to be better in a few days. Fans who want to drop Tugboat a letter or card can mail it to:

St. Anthony’s Hospital

c/o Fred Ottman

145 5th Avenue North

St. Petersburg, FL 33701

As noted earlier in the week, Ottman is one of the rumored names for the 2017 WWE Hall of Fame class with the late John Tenta (Earthquake). The two held the WWE Tag Team Titles together as The Natural Disasters.

