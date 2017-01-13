Former ECW Champion Undergoes Surgery, WWE HOF Tickets Pushed Back Again, The Bellas

– Daniel Bryan is determined to find out which Bella is smarter, seen below in the new “Bella Brains” video from The Bella Twins’ YouTube channel:

– Tickets for the 2017 WWE Hall of Fame ceremony have been delayed once again. The on-sale date was previously announced for Friday, January 13th but then pushed back to Friday, January 20th. Ticketmaster now has the official on-sale date as Friday, January 27th. The online pre-sale will begin Wednesday, January 25th.

-As seen below, ECW Original The Sandman underwent knee surgery this week. Tommy Dreamer noted on his Twitter that Sandman has a “new knee.”

New knee this morning by the look on my face I think MEDS just kicked in pic.twitter.com/gK8Ul9OyG1 — Haʞ (@Szzandman) January 12, 2017

21hours out of surgery 60 degree in philly today. Couldn't resist a couple of golf strokes pic.twitter.com/JUTNozpZbw — Haʞ (@Szzandman) January 12, 2017

Wishing a speedy recovery to @Szzandman all those years of jumping over top rope to floor w/cane, took its toll

He has a new knee #ECW pic.twitter.com/jleK1Kyjvh — Tommy Dreamer (@THETOMMYDREAMER) January 12, 2017

