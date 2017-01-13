Fatal 4 Way Now Official for WWE NXT “Takeover: San Antonio”

Nikki Cross vs. Peyton Royce vs. Billie Kay vs. WWE NXT Women’s Champion Asuka in a Fatal 4 Way is now official for the January 28th NXT “Takeover: San Antonio” event during Royal Rumble weekend.

Below is the updated confirmed card for Takeover:

NXT Title Match

Bobby Roode vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

NXT Tag Team Title Match

The Authors of Pain vs. Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa

Fatal 4 Way for the NXT Women’s Title

Peyton Royce vs. Nikki Cross vs. Billie Kay vs. Asuka

Eric Young vs. Tye Dillinger

