1/12/17 NXT Live Event Results – Indianapolis, Indiana

Jan 13, 2017 - by Michael Riba

Below are the results from last night’s NXT Live Event in Indianapolis, Indiana:

1. Gran Metalik defeated Noam Dar

2. Six-Man Tag Team Match
SAnitY defeated Oney Lorcan and Heavy Machinery

3. Ember Moon defeated Mandy Rose

4. NXT Tag Team Championship Match
#DIY defeated The Authors of Pain

5. Elias Samson defeated Patrick Clark

6. NXT Women’s Championship Triple Threat Match
Asuka defeated Billie Kay and Nikki Cross

7. Shinsuke Nakamura and Roderick Strong defeated Samoa Joe and Bobby Roode

