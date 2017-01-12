Xavier Woods Thanks Fans (Video), Stephanie McMahon Workout Clip, Birthdays

– Xavier Woods posted the following video to thank fans for 900,000 subscribers to the “UpUpDownDown” YouTube channel, which was launched on March 18th, 2015:

– Today would have been the 55th birthday for women’s wrestling legend Luna Vachon and the 49th birthday of ECW Original Big Dick Dudley. Luna passed away on August 27th, 2010 due to a drug overdose. Dudley passed away on May 16, 2002 due to kidney failure.

– Below is Stephanie McMahon’s latest “Midnight Workout” video with Triple H and Joe DeFranco of DeFranco’s Gym:

